Sacramento area newlyweds honeymooning in Hawaii during false missile alert

A Sacramento area couple were married in Hawaii and on their honeymoon when they received the alert of an incoming ballistic missile, officials minutes later announced was false alarm.

“I literally thought I was gonna die a week after my wedding,” said Justin Connell with his wife Amanda, from a Hawaii airport via Facebook messenger.

The newlyweds said they had just had their dream wedding. Just after 7 a.m. on the last day of their honeymoon, the Connells received the alert that millions of others on the Hawaiian islands received.

“Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek shelter,” Amanda Connell read the alert she received on her cellphone. “This is not a drill.”

Guests at their Waikiki hotel were awoken by service staff banging on their doors to evacuate to a parking garage.

Hawaii’s Governor David Ige explained it was a result of human error.

“It was a procedure that occurs at the change of shift,” told Honolulu’s KITV. “Where they go through to make sure that the system is working and an employee pushed the wrong button.”

Officials say they’re launching a full investigation into the incident. Cellphone videos show people on the islands frantically running to get to shelter following the alert.

The Connell’s took off for Oakland and then to home late Saturday evening. After a frightening ending to their dream wedding, the couple said they were happy to be heading home.

© 2018 KXTV-TV