Sacramento artist featured on Disney's re-release of 'The Lion King'

You can find Sacramento performance painter on Disney's re-release of 'The Lion King.'

'The Lion King' is roaring into its rightful place in the Walt Disney Signature Collection.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, the DVD and Blu-Ray version was released with hours of special features and exclusive footage. One of the bonus features is a performance by David Garibaldi, a artist who first gained international attention on 'America's Got Talent' in 2012.

"Visualizing a villain," Garibaldi said of his role in the re-release. "It's sort of like a musical, bringing to life this portrait of Scar."

Garibaldi admits he was hoping for Mufasa or Simba, the protagonists of the film, but when he received the music, he was excited.

"The way I was able to work with the dancers, we recreated in a contemporary urban way," Garibaldi said. "The words, the actions, the hyenas."

Aside from his collaboration with Disney, Garibaldi has had plenty of high-profile performances. His proudest, he says, is performing for former President Barack Obama at one of his last White House events. Garibaldi often performs at athletic events, too.

Many know Garibaldi's work, but what they don't know is that he's from Sacramento.

"People are so shocked by that," Garibaldi said. "This will be home for a very long time. My family lives here...and being a part of the scene, someone who can contribute to what our city has become."

So, how did Garibaldi's kids react to his Disney performance?

"I showed them [and said] 'Hey! Check this out'," Garibaldi said. "They're watching it like 'Yeah...so we're hungry.'"

Garibaldi thinks that might change once he purchases the actual DVD/Blu-ray and he pops up on the TV.

Check out 'Visualizing a Villain' here.

