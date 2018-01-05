Sacramento bookstores experience 'unprecedented' demand for Trump tell-all

'Fire and Fury' by Michael Wolff. (Photo: Henry Holt via USA Today)

Despite President Trump's efforts to stop publication, the explosive, new tell-all book about Trump's first year in office hit bookshelves Friday. But few were lucky enough to snag a copy.

In Washington, D.C., people lined up at midnight to get Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House." And in Sacramento, local bookstores say they were inundated with calls from people asking for the book.

An employee at Beers Books in downtown Sacramento described the interest for a single book as "unprecedented."

The bookstore was keeping a tally of all the calls they had received asking for the book. By 4 p.m. on Friday, they had nearly 20.

The big-chain bookstores were no different.

An employee at a Sacramento Barnes and Noble said they had 12 copies of the book available Friday morning but sold out in 3 minutes. And throughout the day, they had more than 100 phone calls asking about it.

John and Ramona Cota, who were at Barnes and Noble looking for the book, said they had already spent "a couple hours" on the hunt.

"I want to get an insider's opinion into what was going inside this White House," John Cota explained when asked about his interest in the book. "Whether it's real or imaginative, I want to read it...it's juicy reading."

"Fire and Fury" -- which is available digitally -- was released four days earlier than originally planned after excerpts of the book prompted the president's lawyers to send a cease and desist letter to the publisher.

The salacious book includes reporting that President Trump did not want to be president and that that former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon suggested Donald Trump Jr’s meeting with a Russian lawyer was “treasonous.”

On Friday night, President Trump angrily tweeted about the book.

"Michael Wolff is a total loser who made up stories in order to sell this really boring and untruthful book," Trump wrote. "He used Sloppy Steve Bannon, who cried when he got fired and begged for his job. Now Sloppy Steve has been dumped like a dog by almost everyone. Too bad!"

