Sacramento City Council to discuss new homeless bathroom option

The Sacramento City Council is expected to discuss permanent bathrooms for the homeless at their meeting Tuesday.

One option calls for working with property owners in the River District for the homeless to use existing bathrooms. According to the price estimate, that would cost the city $185,000 a year.

Or, the city could continue with the original Pit Stop Pilot Program, which ended Dec. 31. But that would cost $140,000 for six months.

The initial six-month program, which started in June, was more than $70,000 over budget.

Regardless of the option selected, the city would also hire bathroom monitors, with hiring preference going toward current and former homeless people.

"We want to move towards using a built environment rather than using a portable pit stop," Sacramento City Councilman Jeff Harris said.

Sacramento Regional Coalition to End Homelessness Executive Director Bob Erlenbusch said hiring the homeless would serve the dual purpose of "public health and job creation."

There is no word yet on what River District areas would be involved in the project.

"We haven't finalized any deals yet," Harris said. "We're still scouting out locations."

