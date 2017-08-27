Sacramento Comedy Spot has big future plans

The Sacramento Comedy Spot hosted a karaoke marathon fundraiser on Saturday. (Photo: KXTV)

Peanut butter and jelly. Milk and cookies. Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

How about-- improv comedy and karaoke? The two combined on Saturday for nine hours straight, in a marathon that put the "fun" in fundraiser.

"The Sacramento Comedy Foundation is having their yearly karaoke fundraiser," foundation president Brian Crall explained to ABC10 Saturday afternoon. "We did this last year. It was a lot of fun. Actually, we did it for 24 hours last year! And we discovered that nobody wants to sing karaoke at 3 or 4 o'clock in the morning."

The non-profit Sacramento Comedy Foundation supports the Sacramento Comedy Spot, which Crall founded in 2005. Crall is also a panelist on ABC10's Extra Butter.

"We're the only place in town that has improv, standup and sketch under one house," he explained.

The Sac Comedy Spot is both a comedy venue and Northern California's largest comedy school.

"We're bigger than places down in San Francisco that offer classes," Crall said. "We have classes starting every month, and so at any one time in any one month, you have anywhere from 100 to 200 students in a variety of classes: improv, standup and sketch comedy classes."

The Comedy Spot is also on the verge of expanding its community involvement.

"We just applied for a grant to the City of Sacramento. We want to start doing workshops inside schools for high school, middle school, elementary school kids," he said. "We're also working with the Center, which is a non-profit downtown, and we're going to start doing after school programs for kids."

He said one of the foundation's goals is to bring the arts to students.

"Nobody has a budget for arts anymore, and so improv is really easy to put into schools because there's no props or costumes or set pieces. We just need an open space and they get to do something that's creative," he said. "We try to make it really positive, and all kids want to have that support behind them."

Those kids classes are set to start in the next couple of months, he said.

Classes, he added, are good for adults, too, "because we all need therapy, and people are always saying our classes are like the cheapest therapy in town!"

The Comedy Spot is a happening spot with a lot of exciting things waiting in the wings. Its main performance space is currently located at 1050 20th Street in Midtown, with classroom space around the corner and a theater they occasionally rent.

"Our plan is to actually get a brand new building, a brand new facility that will have a brand new show room and multiple classrooms, and so we're thinking long-term," he said, adding they'll be at the 20th Street location for the next five years. "So five years from now, we want to have enough money in the bank where we can afford this new facility, and then we want to bring other arts organizations and be a part of that facility. We want to open it up so everyone can have a place to go. We didn't have a place when we started; We want to make things available for other people."

The Comedy Spot has shows at its 20th Street location six nights a week.

"We're always doing something. We have professional shows on the weekend, amateur shows during the week," Crall said. "If you ever want to try standup, you can get up on stage."

The Sacramento Comedy Foundation raised about $2,500 at Saturday's karaoke marathon. Donations are accepted anytime.

Information on Sacramento Comedy Spot classes and shows can be found HERE .

