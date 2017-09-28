Sacramento County, City plan to combat homelessness

A homeless veteran lives on the streets in downtown Sacramento (April 5, 2016) (Photo: ABC10/KXTV)

What are the city and county proposing for homeless solutions?

Sacramento County

Initiative #1 Improve Family Crisis Response and Shelters

Sacramento County currently provides more than $2 million in support of three shelters serving about 52 families per night. This initiative seeks to shelter more families by helping them connect to new CalWORKS re-housing resources to help them return to housing faster. The new shelter system prioritizing families will employ innovations to improve access and accommodate families with complex needs. Assistance to keep struggling families in their homes and a small transitional housing program offering employment and recovery supports for 19 homeless families are included in the initiative.

Initiative #2 Preserve Mather Community Campus

Operated by Volunteers of America on a county-owned property, Mather Community Campus has provided transitional housing, employment and recovery support services for homeless people and families in Sacramento since 1996. Sacramento County has identified funding to replace a significant loss of federal funding, which will help Volunteers of America continue its mission. The county will work on increasing access to program participation, measuring the program’s impact, and identifying new resources for Mather Community Campus.

Initiative #3 Full service rehousing shelter

Sacramento County is seeking a collaborative project to open an innovative shelter to serve homeless people that are difficult to serve in traditional shelters. The shelter would provide 24-hour dormitory accommodations for up to 75 people per day, including showers, meals and laundry facilities. The shelter would give access for "partners, pets and possessions," as well as accommodating people with health or behavior problems ‘that often prevent them from engaging in shelter services.’ The full-service shelter is to serve 250-300 people per year.

Initiative #4 Flexible supportive re-housing program

This program’s target demographic is people who have endured long-term homelessness, many with health and behavioral conditions. This program aims to help stabilize people and families that are frequent users of expensive county services with intensive case management and housing assistance. The program aims to house up to 250 people and families in its first year.

Public Housing Authority Resources

Limited preference allocation of 150 ‘turnover vouchers’ annually/50 vouchers over three years to help current supportive housing tenants ‘move on’ to affordable housing and serve new family needing intensive services. 100 vouchers for homeless youth participating in the new P3 federal grant Sacramento County department of Human Assistance is launching a $1.35 million redesigned system for homeless families. The department has partnered with Next Move and Volunteers of America to connect families in need (and their pets!) with available shelter resources.

Housing vouchers

The county expanded its housing voucher program with 68 additional project-based housing vouchers to get homeless people and families into affordable housing. This adds to 300 vouchers authorized for the next three years. Another 75 vouchers have been authorized for veterans, for a total of 443 vouchers.

City of Sacramento

Sacramento funds these organizations that serve the homeless and housing insecure

Common Cents: $500,000 per year for assessment and entry of unsheltered homeless and access to temporary shelter.

Local Rapid Re-Housing & Employment: $500,000 per year. In partnership with Sacramento County (who gives $855,000) and Sutter (who gives $500,000), this group provides short-term rent assistance, case management and employment assistance to more than 100 households.

Winter Motel Vouchers: $100,000 per year for motel rooms from Thanksgiving to April for elderly and/or frail homeless people.

Comprehensive Alcohol Treatment Center: $708,351 per year for 80 beds for homeless, serial inebriate men and women, along with detox support and referrals to housing and case management.

A Street Men’s Shelter: $177,500 per year for an 80 bed shelter for single men to be open 24 hours a day, allowing additional access to services and housing – in partnership with Sutter.

Center of Hope Emergency Shelter: $255,500 per year added to existing funds for a 132 bed shelter for singe men and women. It is also open 24 hours to serve its clients.

Saint John’s Program for Real Change: $600,000 for capital improvements to add 30 units to existing program, which will serve up to 90 additional women and children.

Mobile Veterinarian: $50,000 for supplies to support volunteer veterinarians serving pets of homeless people.

Pay for Success: $25,000 to study the feasibility of Pay for Success financing to create housing for the homeless. The County contributed $25,000 and Sutter contributed $120,000

