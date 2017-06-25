KXTV
Close

Officials investigating murder-suicide in Rio Linda

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 10:18 PM. PDT June 25, 2017

A murder-suicide involving a husband and wife is being investigated in Rio Linda Sunday evening, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department. 

The location of the shooting was in the 400 block of Q Street where officials say a domestic argument led to the husband retrieving a gun and fatally shooting the wife. The husband then shot himself to death. 

There were also three children inside the home who were not harmed. Their ages range from 3 to 15 years old.  

Family members are at the scene and will likely take custody of the kids. 

Stay with ABC10 as more information is released. 

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories