Officials investigating murder-suicide in Rio Linda

A murder-suicide involving a husband and wife is being investigated in Rio Linda Sunday evening, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

The location of the shooting was in the 400 block of Q Street where officials say a domestic argument led to the husband retrieving a gun and fatally shooting the wife. The husband then shot himself to death.

There were also three children inside the home who were not harmed. Their ages range from 3 to 15 years old.

Family members are at the scene and will likely take custody of the kids.

