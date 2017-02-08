Sacramento County Sheriff's searching for at-risk missing man

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating an at-risk missing man.

At approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, 73-year-old Nemani Nawaqaleva went missing from his residence in the 9300 block of Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento.

Nawaqaleva is considered at-risk due to suffering from a medical condition where we can become easily disoriented, the Sheriff's Department says.

Nawaqaleva is described as a Fijian male with short gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, and was last seen a wearing a gray/maroon hooded jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of this missing person is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115.

