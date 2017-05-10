California couple gets married on Mount Everest

(Photo: Courtesy: CHARLETON CHURCHILL PHOTOGRAPHY)

James Sissom, 35, and Ashley Schmieder, 32, were married on March 16.

Except it wasn’t a normal wedding at a local venue. It was a destination wedding.

Except it wasn’t a normal destination wedding, either.

The happy couple married at Mt. Everest Base Camp. And, according to their photographer Charleton Churchill, of Sutter Creek, they became the first couple to exchange vows at Mt. Everest Base Camp in a wedding dress and tux.

According to a blog post on Churchill’s website, he attempted to photograph another couple back in 2015 at base camp, but the earthquake of Nepal hit, causing a massive avalanche to sweep the EBC.

With the photos of the grand adventure now available online, the couple’s adventure and Churchill’s photography are gaining national and international attention. Although thankful and proud of the attention, things have become so hectic for Churchill, he had to take to Facebook and plea to return to work, finishing wedding albums for other happy couples.

Check out there photos here.

