Sacramento designer stands by controversial swastika artwork

A Sacramento artist is standing by his controversial piece after it was pulled from a downtown exhibit.



Heston Hurley, 49, designed a red, white, and blue bench to represent the American flag -- But when arranged it makes a swastika.



“I am not a Nazi, I’m an artist," Hurley said.

Hurley's artwork was set to display at the 65,000 square foot Art Street exhibit near Broadway, put on by M5 Arts, but changed his original plans five days before the show opening and without notifying curators, he said.

“I just wanted it to start a dialogue and let the art piece speak for itself," Hurley said.

M5 Arts team member Mariellen Layne said the piece was pulled because it was too large for the space and it wasn't the original piece the artist submitted.

“Rules are made to be broken," Layne said. “Your rights kind of stop where someone else begin.”



Hurley is a Native American artist who came up with the idea when President Trump ignited construction of the Dakota Pipeline.

“I evoked an emotional response," Hurley said. "Whether it was positive or negative and that was the goal of my art piece.

The artist said he was proud of his piece but there was no discussion of whether or not it was appropriate for art street. Hurley said other artists damaged his piece and doesn't want it to happen again.

The artist said despite what happened, he fully supports the exhibit.

