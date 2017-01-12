KXTV
Sacramento Emergency Services monitoring possible levee failure

An urgent advisory has been issued by the Sacramento Office of Emergency Services regarding the possibility of a levee failure north of Mokelumne City.

Officials say people in the area should be prepared to evacuate and move livestock to higher ground.

Roughly 40 residents are expected to be affected by the possible levee breaking.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

