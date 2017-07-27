Sacramento establishment lands on 'America's Best Wine Restaurant' list

The Firehouse in Old Sacramento (Photo: Jack Snell via Flickr)

An OId Sacramento restaurant earned a spot on Wine Enthusiast's "America's 100 Best Wine Restaurants of 2017".

The Firehouse is the only Sacramento area restaurant featured on the popular wine lover's magazine list. The fine dining establishment is home to an impressive wine cellar holding 2,100 label and 16,000 bottles. The Wine Director, General Manager & Sommelier, Mario Ortiz, has been creating the wine collection for more than 40 years.

Ortiz is the mastermind behind, the "Vault", a list of rare Californian and European wines for guests in search of treasure. The Sacramento riverfront restaurant has served big names over the years including Clint Eastwood, Mohammed Ali, Andy Warhol, George Foreman, Michael Jordan and every governor of California starting with Ronald Reagan.

Other nearby restaurants featured on the Wine Enthusiast's list include The French Laundry in Yountville, Adega in San Jose, Coi in San Francisco and El Paseo in Mill Valley.

The Firehouse holds wine tasting on Tuesday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. every week and costs only $15 a person.

