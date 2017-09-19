The Sacramento-based animal rescue organization RedRover is on the ground in Naples, Fla. To provide care and comfort for Collier County animals displaced by Hurricane Irma.

Volunteers from RedRovers extensive network will care for about 140 animals, giving respite to people who have been ‘working around the clock,” said Shari Madsen, a RedRover spokesperson. The volunteers will travel from as far away as North Carolina, Tennessee and Pennsylvania.

In its 30 years in operation, RedRover has responded to more than 184 natural disasters and crises, including Hurricane Katrina, Superstorm Sandy and Hurricane Charley.

Most recently RedRover volunteers set up shelters for the pets of Hurricane Harvey Evacuees in Dallas, caring for more than 123 animals, including dogs, cats and birds.

