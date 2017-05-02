Sacramento hopes to lead the way for sanctuary cities

(Photo: Luca, Giacomo)

The City of Sacramento has designated itself as a sanctuary city.

In January Mayor Steinberg said, "We are not going to trade the civil rights of people for federal money. You compromise a lot in politics but you don't compromise civil rights."

Now, the city is planning to put their words into action.

According to an article in the Sacramento Bee, officials are voting Thursday on a proposal that will kick start the "Sacramento Family Unity, Educations and Legal Network for Immigrants, or FUEL, a collection of local immigration attorneys, nonprofits and law schools specializing in immigration law."

This proposed program will cost $300,000, and according to officials, it will come from the cities general fund.

If it passes organizers believe this will "boost the city’s status as a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants."

