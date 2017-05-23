Sacramento is a top 10 market for hotel demand growth

Tower Bridge connect Sacramento to West Sacramento over the Sacramento River. (Photo: News10)

Sacramento is red hot for the hospitality industry.

A CBRE Hotels report found, the Capitol city takes the number 7 spot on the list of top-10 markets for hotel demand growth.

Sacramento saw a 6.2 percent growth for hotel demand and saw a similar change in occupancy rates. Albany, New York took the top spot with an 8.8 percent growth, New Orleans sits in second and Salt Lake City landed in the number 3 spot.

Sacramento was the only California city to make the list.

Demand growth for hotels is up nationwide due to strengthening economic conditions, according to CBRE. Lodging demands grew by 2.8 percent this quarter compared to 2.3 percent during fourth quarter last year. Occupancy grew by 0.9 percent to 61.1 percent over the same time period, the quickest pace since 2015 and the highest occupancy level since 1987.

Hotels may be in high demand, but Sacramento County supervisors pulled the plug Tuesday on a plan to develop a new hotel at the Sacramento International Airport due to lack of funding.

