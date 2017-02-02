Sacramento is affordable for single men but not single women, study says

Twilight sets upon Sacramento with the illuminated Tower Bridge and office buildings in the background. (Photo: JPosvancz, JPosvancz)

We often hear women make less money than men at 79 cents to a man's dollar.

The controversial wage gap may be creating a housing gap as well, making it much harder for women to afford living alone, according to real estate researchers.

PropertyShark, a real estate data site, collected data on home prices and rent across the 50 largest cities in the United States and compared them to the average incomes of both genders in each city.

Researchers used the real estate industry rule of thumb that no more than 30 percent of monthly income go to either mortgage or rent payments, and labeled each city as either housing-friendly or unaffordable to single men and women.

The study also defined a "home" as a starter units such as studios, one-bedroom rentals, condos and one-bedroom houses to buy.

The study found nine cities that are affordable for single men, but not for single women.

Sacramento is the only city in California where single men can afford housing, but single women cannot. However, there are several California cities unaffordable to both single men and women including San Francisco, Oakland and San Diego.

9 cities where single men can buy, but women cannot. (Photo: via PropertyShark)

14 cities where no singles can buy a home. (Photo: via PropertyShark)

In Sacramento, single men only need to spend 25 percent of their monthly income on the bank payment for an apartment, but the average woman makes less than what she needs to secure a bank loan for a new house.

In fact, researchers found the average woman can't even afford to rent a one-bedroom home alone in Sacramento.

