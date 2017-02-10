Sacramento is one of best places to get married in the U.S.

Wedding rings (Photo: AP)

Sacramento is for wedding bells.

The Capitol City ranks No. 25 on a list of the best U.S. cities to get married, according to a new WalletHub study.

The financial company's data team compared 150 of the biggest cities in the nation to find the cheapest and most convenient wedding destinations that also provide a memorable event.

Saying "I do" is a major commitment in the modern age, especially when factoring in the expenses contributing to the $60 billion wedding industry. The national average cost for a wedding in 2016 was just over $35,000, according to The Knot, a wedding planning website.

WalletHub looked at 20 key factors to determine which U.S. cities were the most wedding-friendly including average wedding cost, hotel availability, weather and foodie-friendliness.

Sacramento is the only California city besides San Diego (No. 19) to rank top 25 on the list.

Sacramento also ranks higher than popular cities such as San Francisco, which sits at No. 27 and Seattle which ranks 32nd on the list.

Las Vegas tops the list while the city of Modesto is No. 40 and Stockton is No. 121. Stockton made the list even though the city has the fewest event planners per capita.

Copyright 2017 KXTV