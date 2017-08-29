Sacramento Kings team with the American Red Cross to assist in Hurricane Harvey recovery

A view of the Sacramento Kings logo and basketball before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Kings at the American Airlines Center. (PHOTO: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

The Sacramento Kings have partnered with the American Red Cross to help the communities that have been devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

According to a press release from the team, the Sacramento Kings are rolling out three initiatives to support the Gulf Coast disaster relief.

Starting today, Tuesday, Aug. 29, Sacramento Kings staff will volunteer their time by assisting the Red Cross in making phone calls to riase funds.

The Sacramento Kings also plan to offer a donation option to fans while they purchase tickets for the 2017-18 season. One hundred percent of every donation will go directly to the American Red Cross.

Two Kings players, rookies De’Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson, have ties to the Houston region, and will turn to their new basketball home, to help support recovery efforts.

Over the next few weeks, visitors to the Golden 1 Center will have the opportunity to donate directly at Local Eats stands during concerts, games and events. At two upcoming Kings games, including the season opener against the Houston Rockets, the Kings Foundation 50/50 Raffle proceeds will directly benefit the American Red Cross.

© 2017 KXTV-TV