Just in time for the summer... Sacramento residents may now notice new fleets of bikes lining the streets.

It's all part of the city's new BikeShare program that launched this past week.

The bike system — in Sacramento, West Sacramento and UC Davis — will allow residents to rent a bike at one of the designated bike hubs using an app on their phone. It costs $4 an hour, and, unlike some bike-share programs in other cities, there is no limit on how long a user can ride the bike.

There are currently 50 bikes set up around the city and more expected to roll out by Fall.

The temporary website for the program is https://www.bikethetower.com/

People curious to learn more about the bikes can also catch a demonstration on Sunday at the "Sunday Street" festival on Broadway.

