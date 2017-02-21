Sacramento lawmaker pushes serial theft prevention bill

It appears that Prop 47 may be having some unintended consequences. Officials say conniving crooks are gaming the system.

Officials say crooks are gaming the system. When it first came out, the goal was to reduce the penalties for some non-violent crimes, and in 2014 several theft related crimes were reduced to misdemeanors.

"As far as misdemeanor theft right now," said Assemblymember Jim Cooper. "It's the Wild Wild West. Go out and steal what you want to because you won't be under arrest."

Assemblymember Jim Cooper said it is currently just a misdemeanor crime if the value of items stolen at any given time is less than $950.

"And folks are actually pushing carts out and as long as it is below that 950 threshold," said Cooper. "Some stores don't want the conflict, and they are letting folks actually walk out with those items."

As you can imagine, groups like the California Grocers Association are not happy, and they are not alone.

Several organizations held a news conference Tuesday announcing their support for Assembly Bill 1326. It would change the threshold for a felony from $950 for the value of the individual occurrences of crime; to the aggregate amount of the crime value, in a one-year period, totaling $950.

"The California Police Chiefs Association is very proud to be a co-sponsor of this legislation," said Ron Lawrence who is Vice- President of the California Police Chiefs Association.

"Public safety should be the number one priority of government," said Harriet Salarno who is Co-Founder of Crime Victims United California. "AB1326 seeks to restore public safety and justice to the victims."

Assemblymember Cooper said if passed by the Legislature, AB 1326 will only become law when submitted to and approved by the voters at a statewide election.

