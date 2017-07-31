Sacramento Lyft driver attacked by angry mob

A local Lyft driver says she was attacked by an angry mob of as many as eight people. Those suspects are still out there, and the driver is sharing her story as a warning to the community.

Nakayla Hall says she was bloody and bruised after being attacked by as many as eight teenagers in South Sacramento off Amherst Street and Meadowview Road.

"Please keep your doors locked," said Hall. "Especially driving at night."

Nakayla says the teens started punching her and throwing bottles of water at her when she told them she couldn't accommodate all eight people.

"I was worried about my daughters," said Hall. "I was scared. I didn't know what they were going to do do."

Nakayla says she's not going to let this incident stop her from driving for Lyft.

"I don't think it should," said Hall. "It sucks, but I'm going to prepare myself more, and I still want to be able to provide this service to people."

This incident happened Thursday around 2 a.m. If you have any information, contact police.

Lyft also released the following statement:

The safety of the Lyft community is our top priority. This alleged incident is not only shocking but also completely unacceptable. As soon as we were made aware of this incident, we deactivated the passenger from the Lyft platform. Our concern is with the driver's well-being, and we have been in contact with her throughout the past few days. We stand ready to assist law enforcement.

