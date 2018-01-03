Sacramento man arrested for allegedly contacting 8-year-old via Snapchat for sex

A 21-year-old Sacramento man has been arrested for allegedly contacting an 8-year-old girl via Snapchat and asking her to meet with him to have sex, according to the Roseville Police Department.

On Monday, a mother contacted Roseville Police about finding inappropriate Snapchat messages on her daughter’s cell phone. Upon further investigation, police discovered 21-year-old Gilberto Garcia-Bejarano of Sacramento had sent the girl sexually explicit photos, asked her to send him nude photos, and asked to meet her to have sex, according to police.

The male knew the victim's age based on the messages, police said.

While acting as the victim, a Roseville Police detective contacted Garcia-Bejarano over the social media platform and arranged to meet him for sexual activity.

On Tuesday, Garcia-Bejarano showed up at the agreed-upon location in Sacramento and was arrested by detectives on suspicion of sending and soliciting sexually explicit material from a minor, attempting to contact a minor for sexual purposes, and possessing false immigration documents.

Garcia-Bejarano is now in custody in the South Placer Jail.

