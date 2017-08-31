A Sacramento man bought hundreds of blue light bulbs to pass out to others in order to honor law enforcement.



Robert Milward bought all 460 light bulbs from Emigh's Hardware Thursday morning with plans to pass them out to people throughout his neighborhood and beyond.



"I thought of purchasing every one of them so I bought all the light bulbs and now we're passing them out," Milward said.



ABC10 followed him along as he went door to door passing out blue light bulbs.



"It wasn't like I was buying all the cars in the parking lot. We're just talking about buying all the light bulbs. I asked them how many and I said I'll take them all," Milward said. "It hit close to home. My brother-in-law was a former Burlingame Police officer."



Milward said he was so sad and heartbroken hearing about the shooting and death of Sacramento County Sheriff's Deputy Robert French.



"I think it's just one of the saddest things I've heard especially over something so ridiculously trivial," Milward said.



His wife and children know about what he's doing. They're even helping him out.



"The message is that we support our hardworking men and women that are either military, police, or fire, and we need to show them our support," Milward said.



Milward still has several hundred more light bulbs to pass out.



He doesn't know how long it'll take to pass out all 460 but he hopes when he's all done he'll see hundreds of home glow with the color blue.

