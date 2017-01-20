Sacramento Marine veteran guarded Marine One

A Sacramento native was once a guard to the President’s iconic aircraft Marine One.

Steven Szabo, 25, is a former active duty U.S. Marine who served from 2010-15. He was assigned to guard the president’s helicopter while it was grounded.

“All these things in the back of your head, knowing that it’s the President,” Szabo said. “That definitely keeps you on your toes and definitely keeps you wondering what next.”

The detail required sometimes 14 hours shifts, Szabo said. His crew made sure the helicopter was secured during maintenance.

“Sometimes it wears down on you but you do know that it’s part of what has to be done,” Szabo said.



Szabo graduated from Sheldon High School in 2010. He now works at his family owned auto-body shop in South Sacramento.

He traveled to South Africa, Germany, New York and other places around the world. While away, Szabo said he always had Sacramento on his heart and mind.

