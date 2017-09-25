Sacramento native, former NFL player boycotting league

Former NFL player and Sacramento Native Ralph DeLoach says he is boycotting the NFL.



DeLoach, who played for several teams throughout his career including the Dallas Cowboys, says he is boycotting because Turlock native and former 49ers quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, has yet to sign with a team after daring to take a knee last year. He was protesting police brutality against African Americans and other people of color.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones linked arms and took a knee with his players prior to kickoff of their game Monday night. The solidarity followed a history making Sunday in which players across the league expressed their opinions after President Trump sparked a national firestorm.

“Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, `get that son-of-a-**** off the field right now, out. He's fired. He's fired!” said President Trump.



DeLoach says he was outraged.



“When he called protesting black players mothers female dogs, that really bothered me," DeLoach said. "I have followed the political process since the very beginning. I started off with a basic premise. People are in denial of reality, divorced from reality. They refuse to acknowledge the racial inequality that is systemic and institutional in our society."

The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

