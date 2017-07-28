Sacramento officially announces Daniel Hahn as new police chief

Roseville Police Chief Daniel Hahn talks with ABC10 about his role as incoming Sacramento police chief. (Photo: KXTV)

Sacramento Police Department will soon get its new police chief, just seven months after former chief Sam Somers retired.

The city announced Friday evening that Daniel Hahn, the former Roseville Chief of Police, will be sworn in August 11 at his alma mater, California State University, Sacramento.

City Manager Howard Chan cited Hahn's experience in the city as a key reason for the hire.

“My goal with this search has always been to appoint an experienced, dynamic, and energetic professional to lead our organization,” Chan said. “Not only does Daniel Hahn have a breadth of experience in law enforcement, he is well respected within the Sacramento Police Department and the community."

Mayor Darryl Steinberg agreed, adding that Hahn's "focus on community partnerships, collaboration, and neighborhood problem solving was essential" because it's what the city needs.

Hahn spent 23 years with Sac PD before becoming the head cop in Roseville.

Hahn spoke to ABC10 News in June after the city announced plans to hire him. In the interview, Hahn, the city's first black police chief, spoke about racial tensions in the community, officer morale and trying to curb violence in the city.

"The fact that I'm black will get me into some doors, but at the end of the day, if we're not a successful police department and we don't have a great relationship with the community, the fact that I'm black won't make any bit of difference," Hahn said in June.

Hahn will be sworn at Sac State on August 11 at 3 p.m.

