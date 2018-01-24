Sacramento parent shares thoughts on gymnastics after Larry Nassar sentencing

For parents with children in competitive gymnastics it's a confusing time.

Larry Nassar worked at Michigan State as a medical doctor and he was a highly regarded doctor for USA Gymnastics.

Wednesday, he was sentenced for molesting young girls and women while on the job.

Nassar faces up to 175 years in prison.

Janine Beck's 8-year-old daughter is in her first year of competing in gymnastics.

"I hate to have my kids grow up too fast so it’s this balance of wanting them to be innocent but also being able to protect themselves and something as innocent as gymnastics is not safe from these people sick people, a person you’re supposed to be able to trust," Beck said.

She said she is still figuring out how to tell her daughter about what happened for her to be more aware.

It never crossed her mind to pull her daughter out of gymnastics and she won't let one person ruin it for so many women and men in the sport.

"It’s just one individual and although it seems like USA gymnastics has a lot of explaining to do of why it went on for so long, but I think it’s a great sport," Beck said. "It’s great for fitness, it’s great for confidence."

