Sacramento PD investigating 2nd shooting death this week in south Sacramento

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 6:29 AM. PDT September 28, 2017

The Sacramento Police Department are rerouting traffic while they investigate a homicide.

According to a tweet from the SPD, officers located the victim of a gunshot wound Thursday morning. The victim was found along the 5100 block of Ehrhardt Way. 

Police expect the area of Ehrhardt Way near Franklin Boulevard to be closed for several hours as they continue their investigation. 

This is the the second shooting death this week being investigated by police. On Tuesday, Sept. 26, one teen was killed and another injured in a south Sacramento shooting.  

