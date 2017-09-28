Sacramento PD investigating 2nd shooting death this week in south Sacramento

A homicide investigation underway along the 5100 block Ehrhardt Way. (Photo: Courtesy: SPD)

The Sacramento Police Department are rerouting traffic while they investigate a homicide.

According to a tweet from the SPD, officers located the victim of a gunshot wound Thursday morning. The victim was found along the 5100 block of Ehrhardt Way.

Police expect the area of Ehrhardt Way near Franklin Boulevard to be closed for several hours as they continue their investigation.

This is the the second shooting death this week being investigated by police. On Tuesday, Sept. 26, one teen was killed and another injured in a south Sacramento shooting.

SPD onscene homicide investigation 5100 block Ehrhardt Way. Vict located w gunshot wound in street. PIO on scene Eddington/Euler. pic.twitter.com/OFT2O37CV7 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 28, 2017

Update to homicide investigation: West end of Ehrhardt Way near Franklin closed for several hours. Please use alt route. pic.twitter.com/mO5s1H20jr — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 28, 2017

