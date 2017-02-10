Sacramento PD investigating officer-involved shooting

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday that left one suspect shot.

There were no details on the condition of the suspect who was shot.

Officials say no officers were injured in the shooting that happened in the 2900 block of Del Paso Boulevard.

The area is currently on lockdown. The Sacramento Police Department SWAT team is on the scene.

No further details are available at this time. Check back for updates.

SPD investigating officer involved shooting,2900 block of Del Paso Blvd,area is locked down - further details to follow #sacpd pic.twitter.com/gAKEcgHLzx — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) February 10, 2017

Copyright 2017 KXTV