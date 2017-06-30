Sacramento PD working with community, city leaders to stop recent violence

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

The Sacramento Police Department is working with Mayor Darrell Steinberg and other city leaders to develop a plan against recent city violence.

Over the past few weeks, the police had several shootings in Oak Park, which resulted in two deaths. Though overall crime is down in that area, according to the police, shootings are of great concern and priority for them.

A few of the incidents that are currently being investigated include a May 9 homicide on 6th Avenue, a June 24 shooting in Oak Park, and a June 29 homicide that occurred on 12th Avenue and 40th Street.

The police talked with community leaders, neighborhood advocates in the community, and other local law enforcement agencies to get their input in figuring out a planned effort to keep the area safe.

Starting today, Friday, June 30, the department deployed a number of police personnel in Oak Park. Police say residents will notice the "increased presence" but the officers will be focusing on community engagement along with other tasks.

During the Fourth of July weekend, there will be over 30 officers patrolling at various planned celebration locations.

Sacramento PD continues to encourage encourages anyone with information regarding shootings to contact the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Crime Alert at (916) 443-HELP (4357.

