Sacramento police have found missing at-risk man

The Sacramento Police Department have located a missing at-risk man on Tuesday.

Robert Haymer, 38, had been last seen near the 1000 block of Q Street early Thursday morning. He's described as 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds with black hair. Haymer had also been last seen wearing a backpack.

The Sacramento Police Department wants to thank the public for the help in sharing to get the word out.

© 2017 KXTV-TV