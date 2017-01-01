Sacramento police investigating homicide, looking for possible witnesses

Red light flasher atop of a police car (Photo: Thinkstock, artolympic)

Police in Sacramento are investigating a homicide and searching for any possible witnesses after a fatal shooting occurred Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the 5200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police say a man was apparently shot in a vacant field in the area before managing to make it to a nearby Taco Bell as emergency services were called. He was taken to a local hospital where he died a few hours later.

Police are focusing on the vacant area to gather evidence in hopes of identifying the shooter.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sacramento Police.

