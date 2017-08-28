KXTV
Close

Sacramento Police investigating shooting in Del Paso Heights

Staff , KXTV 7:39 PM. PDT August 28, 2017

The Sacramento Police Department is is searching for a suspect involved in the shooting of a woman in Del Paso Heights.

Calls about the shooting came in just before 4 p.m. with a witness claiming someone had been shot on the 2500 block of Erickson St., according to police.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is undergoing surgery. Officers are still investigating the circumstances around the shooting but it appears the suspect and victim knew each other. 

A perimeter has been set around one house on the street.

© 2017 KXTV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories