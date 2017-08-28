Sacramento Police investigating shooting in Del Paso Heights

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

The Sacramento Police Department is is searching for a suspect involved in the shooting of a woman in Del Paso Heights.

Calls about the shooting came in just before 4 p.m. with a witness claiming someone had been shot on the 2500 block of Erickson St., according to police.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is undergoing surgery. Officers are still investigating the circumstances around the shooting but it appears the suspect and victim knew each other.

A perimeter has been set around one house on the street.

