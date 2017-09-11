Sacramento police K-9 stabbed near Del Paso Heights

A Sacramento police K-9 was stabbed in the Del Paso Heights area Monday evening, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The stabbing occurred near the corner of Marysville Boulevard and South Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m. The condition of the K-9 is unknown at this time.

The Sacramento Police Department initially reported the K-9 was shot before correcting the incident to a stabbing.

Officer Involved Shooting Marysville/South: Police K9 (canine half) shot,PIO2 enrt ,will update #sacpd pic.twitter.com/Zh9593LvSA — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 12, 2017

Update on Officer Involved Shooting: K9 (canine half) was stabbed, not shot, situation still evolving -will update #sacpd pic.twitter.com/cqIvLrcnJ6 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) September 12, 2017

