Sacramento police K-9 stabbed near Del Paso Heights

Staff , KXTV 10:43 PM. PDT September 11, 2017

A Sacramento police K-9 was stabbed in the Del Paso Heights area Monday evening, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The stabbing occurred near the corner of Marysville Boulevard and South Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m. The condition of the K-9 is unknown at this time.

The Sacramento Police Department initially reported the K-9 was shot before correcting the incident to a stabbing.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC10 as more information is released. 

 

