Sacramento Police looking for suspects in string of pharmacy break-ins

On early Thursday morning around 3:52 AM, two men in ski masks were caught on surveillance video trying to break into Pucci's Pharmacy on J Street.

"They didn't even get the door open enough to make the alarm off. The door is that secure," said Clint Hopkins, owner of Pucci's and a pharmacist there.

Even with a crowbar, the suspects didn't get in. Since the alarm didn't go off, Hopkins didn't even know what had happened until he was contacted by Sacramento Police.

Hopkins said somebody from the AM PM gas station across the street called police. They arrived about 10 minutes after the suspects took off.

"We also have a safe for all the narcotics. You're not getting in that safe without a nuclear weapon. You're not getting drugs here," said Hopkins.

Hopkins took extra security measures because of an incident last year, about 8 months after he took over the business. Because of that experience, he sympathizes with the other two pharmacies that the suspects were able to successfully break into. One of them is just further up J Street.

"There's an opioid epidemic," said Hopkins. "And people have addiction problems that started as a medical need...with insurance cutting back...people selling into the black market and making good money obviously if they're taking these high risks."

It's the small, locally-owned pharmacies that are feeling the brunt of it.

"Chain pharmacies...are isolated in the store," said Hopkins. "Our stores are the pharmacy."

Hopkins said independent pharmacies in the area will have meetings about extra security measures they can take as a group.

"We're united," said Hopkins. "When one pharmacy is broken into, we made a pact to call each other."

