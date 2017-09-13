Sacramento police make arrest following club shooting

(30-year-old Adrian Calderon from Sacramento -- Photo credit: Sacramento Police Department)

A man has been arrested following a shooting at a downtown Sacramento club in August, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

On Aug. 11, at approximately 1:45 a.m., Sacramento Police Department officers were notified about two people who had been shot inside the Parlare Euro Lounge at 1009 10th Street in Sacramento.

Upon arrival, officers found the two victims inside the club. One of the victims was a security officer for the club. Both were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Following further investigation, the suspect was identified as 30-year-old Adrian Calderon from Sacramento. Calderon was later located and arrested in Las Vegas. A stolen handgun was also located in his Las Vegas hotel room.

Calderon was booked into the Sacramento County main jail on Sept. 6.

