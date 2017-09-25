Sacramento police searching for missing at-risk man

The Sacramento Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing at-risk man with a pre-existing medical condition.

38-year-old Robert Haymer was last seen near the 1000 block of Q Street early Thursday morning. He's described as 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds with black hair. Haymer was last seen wearing a backpack.

If located, please contact the Sacramento Police Department at 916-264-5471.

