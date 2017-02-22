Sacramento police seek help identifying armed robbery suspect

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the community to help identify a suspect involved in an armed robbery.

The incident happened at 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 on the 6600 block of Cougar Drive.

The woman returned home and as she was parking in front of her house, another car pulled into the driveway of the neighboring duplex. As the woman was about to open her front door, the suspected man exited his car and ran up to the woman armed with a gun.

The suspect robbed the woman of her cell phone and an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

The suspect is described an African-American man, approximately 6 feet tall, 190 pounds and had long hair.

The man was last seen wearing a red zip-up jacket, sagging jeans, blue underwear, a white belt and a blue or purple beanie. The suspect's car is a silver Hyundai Elantra, four-door sedan, according to police.

The was also another suspect driving the car and they were last seen fleeing the area in the car.

