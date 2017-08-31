Sacramento Police seeking community's help in downtown assault

The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in searching for a suspect in an ongoing assault investigation.

The incident happened on Aug. 27 at approximately 2:15 a.m. in the area of 12th Street and K Street in downtown Sacramento.

When police arrived on the scene they found a man, said to be in his late 30's, bleeding and transported him to the hospital. Initially officials said his injuries appeared to have been suffered after he fell and hit his head, but investigators later found information that led them to believe the victim was assaulted.

Also, a party bus was parked in the immediate area of K Street and 12th Street between 1:57 a.m. and 2:12 a.m., and detectives are looking to speak with anybody on that bus who may have witnessed the assault.

If you have any information regarding this incident contact the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

