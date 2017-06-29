Sacramento rents fastest rising in nation

Sacramento (Photo: Tauhid Chappell/News10)

If you rent in the Sacramento area, you know it’s a tough market. Well, it’s about to get worse.

New numbers show rent is rising faster in the Sacramento than any other city across the country.

Midway through the year, rent is up 9.8-percent on average, according to real estate technology and analytics firm RealPage.

That’s nearly two-percent higher than anywhere else. Seattle has the second highest rent increase at 8-percent.

Annual rent growth for new residents:

Sacramento: 9.8% Seattle: 8.0% Riverside-San Bernardino: 7.1% Fort Worth, TX: 6.6% Salt Lake City: 6.3% Las Vegas: 5.2% San Diego: 5.9% Atlanta: 5.8% Orlando: 5.5% Cincinnati, OH: 5.4%

Even if you can afford the rising rents, finding a place to live might be difficult. Sacramento also has the sixth highest occupancy rate with more than 96-percent of units full.

Apartment Occupancy:

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN: 97.4% Milwaukee, WI: 97.0% New York: 96.9% Detroit: 96.8% Providence, RI: 96.6% Sacramento: 96.4%

