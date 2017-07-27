Sacramento Republic FC begins stadium construction for MLS bid

Sacramento Republic logo (Photo: Sacramento Republic)

Looks like the #BringItHome campaign is working as Sacramento is one step closer to its goal of bringing Major League Soccer to the city.

Sacramento is currently one of 12 cities competing for four MLS expansion spots and the Capitol City could know by December 2017 if they're one of the next two teams.

On Thursday, Sacramento's Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Sacramento Republic FC Chairman and CEO Kevin Nagle celebrated with more than 100 local businesses, city leaders and fans announcing the beginning of construction for the city's new stadium at The Railyards.

"Sacramento is proving once again our indomitable spirit as a city that delivers," said Mayor Steinberg. "I'm proud to stand with Kevin Nagle, Republic FC, and our entire community as we reach this historic milestone. This achievement is meaningful not only for our MLS bid, but also for the broader redevelopment of The Railyards and our city as a whole."

The "Ground-Making" event launched what will be the first of two phases for the MLS stadium.

Phase one is set to be completed by spring 2018 and will see workers complete preparation activities for the location site. Phase two will follow that same spring with a groundbreaking event launching complete construction activities.

The stadium will located between 8th and 10th streets, and Railyards Boulevard and North B Street. The 406,000 square foot facility aims to seat 20,000, with the capability to extend to a 22,000 total capacity.

As of right now, the construction plan is set to be completed by February 2020 which would be right on schedule to open for the 2020 MLS season.

© 2017 KXTV-TV