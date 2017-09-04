Caught on camera: Suspect seen stealing packages from Sacramento home

If you think you have been a victim of mail theft, you're not the only one.

A Sacramento resident noticed a package of his disappear a couple of weeks ago from his home on La Riviera Drive near Watt Avenue. His packages weren't the only ones. Others in the neighborhood reportedly also had mail stolen.

After these incidents, the resident, who asked to remain anonymous, set up a surveillance camera to see what might happen. On Sunday, September 3, his system captured a man looking into his window right before taking some of the packages sitting on his porch.

It is unknown if previous thefts are related.

The resident notified law enforcement and has filed a police report.

If you have any information on the man in the video or his whereabouts, please call the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-4500.

