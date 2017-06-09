Sacramento restaurant ranks as having one of the best patios in the country

(Photo: Andrew Zarivny/Thinkstock)

The warm weather is perfect for dining al fresco and Sacramento is home to one of the top places in the country to enjoy an outdoor meal.

OpenTable revealed the 2017 100 Best Al Fresco Dining Restaurants in America this week after looking into more than 10 million restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable users. More than 25,000 restaurants were considered across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

California has 29 restaurants to show-off including Paragary's, located right in the heart of Midtown. The bistro is known for their "California flair" and embracing the Capitol's farm-to-fork motto.

Other nearby mentions are the Panama Hotel and Restaurant in San Rafael and Bridges Restaurant in Danville.

Paragary's isn't the only restaurant which boasts attractive patio seating, Tower Cafe, Rio City Cafe and new establishment, Midtown's Cantina Alley are all also worth enjoying al fresco.

