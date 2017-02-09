Sacramento restaurant: Yelp takes too long to remove racially negative reviews

(Photo: Facebook)

A Sacramento restaurant says Yelp takes too long to remove racially negative reviews.

The owner of South said she's complained several times to the company when she received some reviews. Some of them called her Aunt Jemima and others using inappropriate words to describe the business.

She put out a "call to action" to Facebook followers a few days ago to ask for help to take a review down. Yelp has since taken down the post but the owner claims it took too long.

On the Facebook post she said, "this is the third time that Yelp had refused to take down racist reviews of our restaurant."

We've reached out to Yelp and a spokesperson said they'll get back to us.

