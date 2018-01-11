Sacramento Sam's Club among stores closing nationwide

Closed Thanksgiving day, but deals start online; open 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Black Friday and extending Black Friday sales to Sunday, November 30 (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

A Sam's Club store in Sacramento is one of dozens closing across the nation, according to a spokesperson from Walmart, which ones the stores.

The store, located at 3360 El Camino Avenue, will be one of a total of 63 stores shutting down or converting in the U.S., a Walmart official confirmed Thursday.

The Sacramento store will officially close on Jan. 26.

In a note, Sam's Club president and CEO John Furner said that there were stores hindering business at other locations, or that were operating in areas that were not seeing the population growth that had been expected.

"We’ve decided to right-size our fleet and better align our locations with our strategy,'' he wrote. "We will be closing some clubs, and we notified them today. We’ll convert some of them into eCommerce fulfillment centers - to better serve the growing number of members shopping with us online and continue scaling the SamsClub.com business.''

