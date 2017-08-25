Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones will not seek 3rd term in 2018

Sheriff Scott Jones has announced that he will not be seeking a third term for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, according to a press release.

In the Inter-Department Correspondence letter, Jones stated:

"Working fo the Sheriff's Department, especially for the last seven years as Sheriff, is the privilege of a lifetime. i have been honored to be able to develop my vision for the Department, and part of that responsibility must be for me to step aside and allow someone else's vision to continue our upward trajectory. i have every confidence that the individual I have chosen to support within our organization has the experience, skills, and dedication necessary to do just that."

