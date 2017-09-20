Sacramento Sheriff's searching for two teen burglary suspects

(Photo: Sacramento Sheriff's Department.)

The Sacramento Sheriff's Department is asking the public to help identify two burglary suspects caught in surveillance camera.

The incident happened at a retail business on the 4900 block of 47th Avenue, where the suspects broke inside and stole merchandise from the store.

The two male suspects are both between the ages of 16 and 19 years old, police say.

The first suspect is described as having medium complexion, thin build and was last seen wearing a light grey jacket with a dark grey hooded sweatshirt underneath, a burgundy beanie and tan pants. The other suspect is white, thin build and was last seen wearing a black button up jacket with a white stripe on it, a black t-shirt and a black beanie.

Anyone with any information on the suspects are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Department Property Crimes Bureau at (916) 875-5388 and you can also call the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

© 2017 KXTV-TV