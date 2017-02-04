Sacramento Republic FC founder Warren Smith, Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Republic investor Kevin Nagle celebrate after coming to an agreement to push for an Major League Soccer team. (Photo: Photo courtesy: City of Sacramento)

It looks as though the rift between Sacramento Republic FC owners and it's lead investor that almost thwarted the city's chances at a Major League Soccer team are over.

Officials from the city and the soccer team announced Saturday that lead investor Kevin Nagle and Republic FC president and co-founder Warren Smith agreed to principle terms to come together to bring an MLS team to Sacramento.

The agreement allows Nagle to use the Republic FC brand and name as the group continues to push for an MLS team, while Smith continues to own and operate the club as it plays in the United Soccer League. According to officials, if the city is granted an MLS team, Nagle and his company will become owners of the team.

"At long last, Sacramento stands before MLS as one team and one community," Nagle said in a statement. "From day one, my hope and expectation was to come together with Sacramento Republic FC as a united front. While it took a little longer that I had hoped, we've now reached our goal and delivered the result that Sacramento and Republic FC fans deserve."

Thank you everyone, especially Kevin & Warren for coming together with me these past two intensive days. ⚽️#BuiltForMLS pic.twitter.com/aVaGtfUuuF — Darrell Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) February 4, 2017

The financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

The announcement comes days after Nagle and the city submitted a bid to MLS without any mention of the Republic FC's brand or name. The push from Nagle and the city caused a stir online with fans of the soccer club who generated the hashtag #NoRepublicNoParty in response.

Warren released a statement following the announcement Saturday morning thanking Mayor Darrell Steinberg for leading the groups to an agreement.

Steinberg was vocal in bringing the two sides together as a unified group after this week's fallout.

"His leadership was instrumental in bringing the parties together, and we are hopeful that the principle terms we discussed today can result in a definitive agreement that will lead Sacramento Republic FC to Major League Soccer."

According to officials, the two sides will put together a definitive agreement in the coming weeks.

