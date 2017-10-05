Sacramento SPCA to hold free adoption even sponsored by Maita Subaru

Maybe not all the best things in life are free, but you can find your new best friend for free this weekend courtesy of the Sacramento SPCA and Maita Subaru.
A free adoption event hosted by Maita Subaru will be held Sunday at 2912 Auburn Boulevard. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dogs, cats and rabbits will be available for adoption, with spay/neuter, vaccination, flea prevention, microchip, pet food starter kit and veterinarian exam provided for each pet.
“Anytime of the year is a perfect time to fall in love with a pet at the Sacramento SPCA,” said CEO Kenn Altine in a news release. “But fall is an especially wornderful time to add a furry friend to your family – it’s the perfect time to enjoy a hiking adventure, a stroll in the park or simply cozy up on the couch with your new companion.”
The Sacramento SPCA Adoption Center on Florin-Perkins Road will be closed during the event, and all available animals, which can be seen here, will be taken to Maita Subaru.
