Sacramento stands in solidarity with Charlottesville

Hundreds gathered in Sacramento to stand in solidarity with Charlottesville, marching from the City Hall to the west steps of the Capitol on Sunday.



"Hatred is not an American value," Councilwomen Angelique Ashby said in front of the crowd.



Everyone stood in front of City Hall listening to speakers before hitting the streets.



"There is no moral equivalency for white supremacy and people who protest peacefully," Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.



The point of the rally was to stand against hatred and remember Heather Heyer, who was killed. Fabrizio Sasso from the Sacramento Central Labor Council read a poem aloud.



Sasso read, "What we need in the United States is not hatred but love and wisdom and compassionate for one another," the crowd cheered.



Some antifascist groups did lead chants on top of the speakers but in the end, everyone sang a song and marched to the Capitol together. Rabbi Mona Alfi and Reverend Dr. Pamela Anderson stood together, hugging one another.



"This wasn't just about the Jewish community, what was under attack in Charlottesville was the very concept of diversity," Rabbi Alfi said.



Both women told ABC10 despite the recent hateful event they believe peace will prevail.



"Yes yes, love always wins," Rev. Dr. Pamela Anderson said.



"The fact that there are vigils and demonstrations everywhere today is a testament to the fact that a majority of Americans want to live in a peaceful loving place," Rabbi Alfi added.

